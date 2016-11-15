Afghan leader defies parliament by telling sacked ministers to stay

Reuters: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani instructed cabinet ministers sacked by parliament to remain in their jobs on Monday, looking to the Supreme Court to resolve an escalating power struggle. Ghani has quickly intervened to halt parliament’s cabinet reshuffle, which he fears could weaken the already fragile Western-backed government and delay state projects. The deteriorating political and security situation, with Taliban insurgents claiming two deadly suicide bombings in the past week, could become a foreign policy challenge for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has said little about Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).