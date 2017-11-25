Afghan government introduces 12 cabinet nominees to parliament for approval

1TV: The list of minister-designates introduced to the parliament are:
- Tariq Shah Bahrami for defense minister
- Wais Barmak for interior minister
- Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai for frontiers and tribal affairs minister
- Yama Yari for public works minister
- Mustafa Mastoor economy minister
- Najibullah Khwaja Omari for higher education minister
- Nargis Nehan for mines and petroleum minister
- Faizullah Zaki for labour, social affairs, martyred and disabled minister
- Shahzad Gul Aryoubi for communications and IT minister
- Mohammad Hameed Tahmasi for transport minister
- Naseer Ahmad Durrani for agriculture, irrigation and livestock minister
- Mujib-ur-Rahman Karimi for rural rehabilitation and development minister