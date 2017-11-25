Afghan government introduces 12 cabinet nominees to parliament for approval

1TV: The list of minister-designates introduced to the parliament are:

Tariq Shah Bahrami for defense minister Wais Barmak for interior minister Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai for frontiers and tribal affairs minister Yama Yari for public works minister Mustafa Mastoor economy minister Najibullah Khwaja Omari for higher education minister Nargis Nehan for mines and petroleum minister Faizullah Zaki for labour, social affairs, martyred and disabled minister Shahzad Gul Aryoubi for communications and IT minister Mohammad Hameed Tahmasi for transport minister Naseer Ahmad Durrani for agriculture, irrigation and livestock minister Mujib-ur-Rahman Karimi for rural rehabilitation and development minister

Click here to read more (external link).