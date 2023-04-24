Afghan Delegation to Meet in Vienna to Discuss Afghanistan

Khaama: The second Vienna meeting will be held on Monday, April 24, to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan. According to a statement released by the Resistance Front, there would be 30 participants, including representatives of political movements, civil activists, former government officials, former MPs, religious scholars, diplomats, and journalists. Meanwhile, the leader of the Resistance Front, Ahmad Masoud, will attend a meeting in support of human rights on the sideline of the conference. Click here to read more (external link).