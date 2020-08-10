Afghan Cabinet Still Not Finalized

Tolo News: The Presidential Palace said Monday that Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for Reconciliation, has yet to introduce his nominated ministers for the new cabinet. On the other hand, Fraidoon Khwazoon, spokesman for Abdullah Abdullah, said that they have sent their nominee list to the Presidential Palace. Citizens of the country consider persistent, unresolved differences between Ghani and Abdullah one of the main reasons for the delay in introducing the cabinet. Click here to read more (external link).