Afghan acting minister claims physically assaulted by strongmen in presidential palace

1TV: Afghanistan’s acting minister for hajj and religious affairs, Abdul Hakim Munib, has claimed that he was physically assaulted by strongmen in president palace on Friday. Munib was humiliated and physically assaulted by six strongmen including former member of parliament, Mullah Tarakhil Mohammadi, and two incumbent MPs, a statement from haj ministry said. Click here to read more (external link).
