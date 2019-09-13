Abdullah Suspends Ghani’s Decree On Probe In MoFA

Tolo News: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has suspended a presidential decree which was issued to investigate allegations on appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, MoFA. A copy of a letter obtained by TOLOnews shows that Mr. Abdullah has said that the investigation is part of election campaign by President Ghani. Mr. Abdullah’s office has not commented on this, but the Presidential Palace says the allegations will be assessed. Sources within the government have confirmed the letter by the Chief Executive Office. Click here to read more (external link).