Abdullah says he approved of decision over Noor

1TV: Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said he agreed with President Ashraf Ghani’s decision to accept resignation of Ata Mohammad Noor as Balkh governor. Afghan presidency announced approval of Noor’s resignation a week ago. Noor, however, protested the move saying the resignation, offered months ago, was no longer valid, and said that the central government had not met conditions presented during his negotiations with Ghani. Noor, the executive chief of Jamiat-i-Islami political party, also lambasted Abdullah, whom he supported during the elections, for involvement in the move. Click here to read more (external link).

