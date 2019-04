Tolo News: Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah is firm on his decision of boycotting the Grand Consultative Jirga for Peace, an official of Abdullah’s office said, adding that he has been invited by the Presidential Palace to attend the event but he has rejected the invitation. Head of Abdullah’s Office, Abdul Qahar Abid, said a team was sent by President Ghani to discuss his presence in the Jirga but Abdullah refused to meet the delegation. Click here to read more (external link).

Related