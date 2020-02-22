Abdullah-Loyal Governor Installed in Sar-e-Pul

Tolo News: The Stability and Convergence team led by Abdullah Abdullah introduced Mohammad Noor Rahmani as the governor of Sar-e-Pul at a gathering in the province on Saturday. They also took down President Ghani’s portrait from the provincial governor’s office. Meanwhile, Kamaluddin Nizami, governor of the central province of Panjshir, appeared at a press conference on Saturday and said that he will not implement Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s orders afterward in the province. Click here to read more (external link).

