Abdullah blasts Ghani for sacking interior minister

Ariana: Abdullah Abdullah, the High Council for National Reconciliation chair, on Saturday voiced his dissatisfaction over President Ashraf Ghani’s move Friday to dismiss Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi. Abdullah stated the move was in violation of the power-sharing agreement he signed with Ghani in May last year – a deal that signaled the end of a months-long stalemate that plunged the country into a political crisis following disputed elections. Click here to read more (external link).

Related