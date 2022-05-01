Abdullah Abdullah Leaves Afghanistan

Tolo News: Abdullah Abdullah, the former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, for the first time after the takeover the Islamic Emirate left the country on Saturday evening, but did not specify which country he was traveled to. Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah are among Afghanistan’s political figures who have remained in Afghanistan since the fall of the previous government, although there have been reports in recent months of their being under house arrest and banned from traveling. Click here to read more (external link).