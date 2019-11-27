Taliban Delegation Visits Iran to Discuss Afghan Peace

Tolo News: Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said on Tuesday in a tweet that the Taliban deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, along with his delegation, met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and discussed a “peaceful solution” to the “Afghan issue” and migrant problems in Iran. Ambassador Pierre Mayaudon, the head of the EU’s delegation to Afghanistan, mentioned the peace talks in an interview with TOLOnews: “We should soon hear some good news,” Mayoudon said, because the “US is fully supporting this process and we hope to see very soon the concretization of these expectations because more than ever it is important that Afghans start talking” He reiterated that the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban should “start negotiating.” Click here to read more (external link).