Will never recognise Durand Line as official Pak-Afghan border: Karzai

Khaama Press: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said the so-called Durand Line will never be recognised as [the] official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Speaking during an event in Kabul, Karzai said the line has remained a controversial issue between the two nations for many years, imposed by outsiders. Karzai further that Afghanistan’s reluctance to recognise as formal line will never mean enmity with Pakistan, insisting that the residents located along the line should decide regarding it and not the nations. Click here to read more (external link).

