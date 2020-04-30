Who is de facto leader of Daesh/ISIS in Afghanistan?

AA: The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, announced the arrest of Farooqi on April 6 in Kabul. Kabir Haqmal, an adviser to the National Security Council, claimed while speaking to Anadolu Agency that the arrested Daesh/ISIS leader hailed from Orakzai Agency in Pakistan and was working under the direct command of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence agency. “Pakistan fears he will reveal all their secrets about ties to militant groups,” said Haqmal. Click here to read more (external link).