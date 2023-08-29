Truck carrying figs from Afghanistan set on fire in Balochistan, Pakistan

Ariana: The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said on Tuesday that a truckload of figs worth $300,000 was set on fire in Loralai region of Balochistan in Pakistan. Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), confirmed the incident and told Ariana News that the issue will harm transit relations between the two countries. Alokozay said the government of Pakistan should ensure the security of goods transiting the country. He also said the ACCI has informed the Pakistani authorities about the incident. Alokozay said this is the third time an incident of this nature has occurred. Click here to read more (external link).