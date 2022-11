EURACTIV: A joint railway project between Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan is gaining momentum as it could open up international trade routes, but some caution against collaborating with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan considering ongoing human rights abuses and the introduction of Sharia law. The line will run from Termez in Uzbekistan to Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul, then onto Peshawar in Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).