Torkham crossing border reopens after 9-day closure

Khaama: The main Afghanistan-Pakistan land crossing border reopened on Friday after a nine-day closure, as Nangarhar’s Department of Information and Culture confirmed. On Friday, the Nangarhar Information and Culture Directorate reported that the Torkham border crossing was reopened for all types of traffic around 7:00 AM local time today. A series of talks between Pakistani and Afghan officials successfully resolved the issue, leading to the reopening of the border, according to a security official in Torkham who spoke anonymously due to the matter’s sensitivity, as reported by Reuters. Click here to read more (external link).