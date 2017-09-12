Top diplomat vows Afghanistan will not collude with India to harm Pakistan

The Express Tribune (Pakistan): Afghanistan’s top diplomat in Pakistan has pledged that Kabul will not collude with New Delhi to instigate any harm on Islamabad. “Peace in Pakistan is interrelated with long-term peace in Afghanistan and in spite of relying on any other country, relations between the two countries need to be strengthened through dialogue,” Afghan Ambassador Dr Omar Zakhilwal said while addressing the second round of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Dialogue on “Bilateral Reconciliation: Opportunities and Challenges” jointly organised by the Regional Peace Institute and Royal Danish Defence College at a private hotel in Islamabad. Click here to read more (external link).