Top Afghan Security Officials Visit Pakistan for Crucial Talks

Ayaz Gul

VOA News

May 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD — A high-level Afghan delegation began a daylong official visit to neighboring Pakistan Sunday to discuss bilateral matters, border management and regional security.

Afghan National Security Adviser Haneef Atmar is leading a team of top security officials, including the country’s interior minister and heads of the army and the intelligence agency.

The visitors went into discussions with Pakistani National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua after landing in Islamabad.

Janjua’s office said in a brief statement both sides reiterated their resolve to work jointly on issues related to bilateral ties and security.

The Afghan delegation is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Pakistan’s military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Islamabad and Kabul earlier this month operationalized a new bilateral engagement framework named Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) for “eliminating terrorism and achieving peace, stability, prosperity and development of the people of the two countries.”

Atamar tweeted Sunday that his delegation planned to hold detailed discussions on the implementation of APAPPS.

Mutual allegations of supporting militant attacks against each other have long dogged relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

However, the two sides have acknowledged that recent high-level contacts between their civilian and security officials are easing mutual tensions.