Taliban ‘values its ties’ with Pakistan and hope to expand relations

Ariana: The Islamic Emirate's [Taliban] spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the IEA values its ties with Pakistan and hopes that relations and cooperation between the two countries will expand. In response to recent statements by Pakistan's foreign minister, Mujahid emphasized Islamabad's support for peace and stability in Afghanistan and said that both countries have many commercial, cultural and religious commonalities that need to be strengthened and relations between the two countries should be expanded. However, experts believe that Pakistan is playing a two-face policy towards Afghanistan. "Pakistan's policies in Afghanistan always have two sides, one is its very soft talk, the other is behind its destruction," said Rahmatullah Hassan, a political analyst. "Pakistan is a country that always wants Afghanistan to have no government, no system, no economy, and no foreign policy," he stressed.