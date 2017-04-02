Seven Afghan nationals killed in traffic accident in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (Xinhua) — At least seven Afghan nationals were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan Province Sunday afternoon, local Urdu media reported.

A van carrying Afghan nationals hit into a truck coming from opposite direction in the province’s Chagai district, located near Pakistan-Iran border, the Express News said.

The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital, whereas the bodies were shifted to a hospital in the provincial capital of Quetta.

Details about the identities of the Afghan nationals have not been revealed yet.