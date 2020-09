Khaama Press: Officials stopped three children being trafficked to Pakistan based on an unknown purpose. Hijratullah Akbari a spokesperson to Kunduz police said, the victims were between 10 years of age, they reside in the Charkh-Aab Area of the city. He added, these children were being trafficked to Pakistan while being caught by the police, also they are students of a religious school located in the remote areas of the province. Click here to read more (external link).