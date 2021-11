8am: Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says that the first humanitarian aid cargo of Russia which has 36 tons weight was transferred to Kabul today Thursday morning. The humanitarian aid contains oil and blanket[s] which were transferred by three planes, and the total of Russian humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is 108 tons and will be transported to Kabul in three separate cargos, according to Mujahid. Click here to read more (external link).

