Pedram says Durand Line is official border between Afghanistan, Pakistan

1TV: Member of Parliament and Afghanistan’s National Congress Party leader Abdul Latif Pedram says his party recognizes Durand Line as an official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. “Our party believe and accept the Durand line is an official border between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Pedram said. He stressed that the debate on the Durand Line has been over, and the Afghan officials’ refusal to accept the line as an official border between the two countries is only for domestic consumption. Click here to read more (external link).