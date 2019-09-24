Pakistan’s ISI Trained Al-Qaida: Imran Khan

Tolo News: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview at the Council on Foreign Relations In New York on Monday admitted that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) trained al-Qaida and other terrorist groups to fight in Afghanistan. “The Pakistani Army, ISI, trained Al-Qaida and all these groups to fight in Afghanistan. There were always links–there had to be links, because they trained them,” said the prime minister in a candid conversation in which he offered a historical context for the regional culture, and conflict. Click here to read more (external link).