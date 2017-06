Tolo News: Abdul Saboor Sabet, the head of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Nangarhar claimed on Thursday that Pakistani militia fully supported Daesh in their offensive against the Tora Bora region this week in eastern Nangarhar province. In a trip to Nangarhar’s Chaparhar district on Thursday, Sabet said that Pakistani militia are still backing Daesh militants in the region. Click here to read more (external link).