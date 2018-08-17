Pakistani Lawmakers Elect Khan As Prime Minister

RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal

August 17, 2018

Pakistani lawmakers has voted to elect former cricket star and longtime politician Imran Khan as the country’s next prime minister.

Khan won 176 votes, a majority of the 342 seats in the lower house of parliament, after his Tehrik-e Insaf party won the most seats in the July 25 general elections.

Khan will formally take office after a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for August 18.

Tehrik-e Insaf fell short of the 172 seats needed for an outright majority. But it has negotiated a coalition deal with several smaller parties and independent lawmakers in order to acquire backing from a total of 180 deputies.

Imran Khan’s closest challenger was Shahbaz Sharif from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

That former ruling party won only 92 seats in the July elections amid a corruption scandal and court ruling that led to Nawaz Sharif’s resignation and his disqualification from holding public office.

With reporting by PTI, AP, and AFP

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.