‘Pakistani Forces Building Facilities on Afghan Soil’: Residents

Tolo News: Residents of Kunar province in the east of the country say Pakistani forces have advanced towards the Afghan part of the Durand Line –which serves as a de facto border between the two countries–and in some districts have put up installations. Most of these encroachments have occurred in the Khas Kunar and Sarkano districts of Kunar, which are located along the Durand Line. Almost 100 kilometers of the line is in Kunar. Click here to read more (external link).