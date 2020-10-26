Pakistan to cooperate with Afghanistan ‘regardless of who is in power’

Ariana: Addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day trade seminar between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said his country would cooperate and strengthen ties with Kabul regardless of who takes office. Khan said it is “the Afghan people’s prerogative to elect officials and choose the government.” “So there is a fear in Pakistan that India will use Afghanistan to destabilize the country. But we have decided that we will back the wishes of the people of Afghanistan because the future of this region lies in the relationship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” Click here to read more (external link).
*A
Goofy + Confused statement- and this is
suppose to be coming from
the
closest neighbor
of
Afghanistan !
=========
=========
NOWONDER;
ISLAMIC COUNTRIES ARE NOT
RESPECTED AT ALL !!!!!
*
That is
why;
Afghanistan
has been
burning, bits by bits, for
so
many decades- empty talks !
*
Be, just
real and sincere !
*
Crazy Englishman’s
input
has been always,
the
((# 1 )) priority
for
you all !
*
Can
*you
contest that ?????
*
No !!!!!
*
Why ?????
===
==
=
After all; you are
a
human-being too- aren’t you ?????
.*