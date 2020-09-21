‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament

Hindustan Times: Pakistan has been targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan in a variety of ways, and several Indians working on development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years, the government informed Parliament on Monday. Since September last year, Pakistan has also attempted to designate four Indian nationals, who had previously worked in Afghanistan, as terrorists under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. Click here to read more (external link).
How could it be possible; both,
Pakistan and India
((as past enslaved colonies)}
are used and rewarded
to
strive for the bloody
pacification and subjugation
programs
of
Anglo/US
megalomaniacs
inside
Afghanistan- now; that
is
THE FACT !
===
==
=
IF YOU COWARD
LUNATICS
HAVE ANY SERIOUS PROOFS;
let us
see it all !!
*
The people
of
Afghanistan
don’t like; neither
the
invaders, nor their
nasty
Camp-followers- check it out !
*
The low class invaders are
drawing attention away from
the
real hot conflict
of
KASHMR
“BATTLEGROUND“
to
focus
in
Afghanistan- the Indian
think that they are playing it smart.
..
I hope, the will, ((some day)), be able
to finally
get rid
of
their slave mentality !
!!!!!
*
–