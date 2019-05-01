Pakistan says Cross-Afghan Border “Terrorist” Raid Kills 3 Troops

Ayaz Gul

VOA News

May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says a “terrorist” raid Wednesday from across the Afghanistan border killed at least three soldiers and injured seven others.

The military’s media wing said security forces were building a border fence in the remote North Waziristan district when “a group of 60-70 terrorists” from the Afghan side assaulted them.

Pakistani troops “effectively repulsed” the attack in Alwara area, killing and injuring scores of assailants, it added.

Militants have previously attacked construction teams, but the military vowed Wednesday that “Pakistan’s fencing effort shall continue, despite all such impediments.”

Pakistan began the unilateral construction work about two years ago to secure the 2,600-kilometer largely porous border with Afghanistan. Officials anticipate the fencing and other installations will be in place by the end of this year , saying it will help address mutual concerns of terrorist infiltration.

“While Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists, Afghan security forces and authorities need to have more effective control in border regions to support Pakistan’s efforts, as well as deny use of Afghan soil against Pakistan,” the army statement stressed.

There was no immediate reaction from Afghan authorities.