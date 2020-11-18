Pakistan PM To Visit Afghanistan For First Time On November 19

Radio Mashaal

November 18, 2020

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a one-day visit to neighboring Afghanistan on November 19, his first visit to Kabul since becoming prime minister in August 2018.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement on November 18 that Khan is making the trip at the invitation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Besides holding talks with Ghani, Khan will discuss trade, the Afghan peace process, and regional economic development and connectivity with Afghan authorities.

Khan and Ghani met on the sidelines of the 14th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Saudi Arabia in May last year, and Ghani visited Pakistan a month later.

A Transit-Trade Agreement signed between Afghanistan and Pakistan in 2010 calls for the facilitation in the movement of goods between the two countries.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office statement said that ahead of the visit, Khan’s trade adviser Razaq Dawood traveled to Kabul on November 16-18 and held “in-depth” discussions on bilateral trade and investment ties with Afghan officials.

