Pakistan PM Says Will Not Give Advice to Afghanistan Anymore

Ariana: “Now I’m not giving any advice to the Afghan government, because it would call it interference,” Khan said while speaking at a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistani PM added that he will pray for peace in Afghanistan, reminding that it has been 40 years since Afghans have been suffering from war. Recently, Imran Khan suggested formation of an interim government in Afghanistan for the sake of peace which drew strong reactions from Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

