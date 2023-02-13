Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Campaign, Detects Virus From Afghanistan

dpa: Pakistan on February 13 launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio after evidence of cross-border transmission from neighboring Afghanistan. The National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of poliovirus genetically linked to the virus found in Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan in November 2022 in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, last month. “This is the first evidence of cross-border transmission in more than a year,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. The five-day campaign will target more than 6 million children under the age of five in 39 districts of the country. Click here to read more (external link).