Tolo News: The Joint Chamber of Afghanistan-Pakistan Commerce on Monday said that Islamabad has imposed new restrictions on the transit of Afghan commodities, creating hurdles in the way of traders to transfer their products via Karachi port. “The problem is in invoice. The Pakistani government has increased the invoice of commodities such as tires, electric devices, medicines, oil and sugar,” said Najibullah Safi, head of the Joint Chamber. Click here to read more (external link).