Pakistan fixed 2009 elections in favour of Karzai, Pak Senator claims

Khaama Press: A Pakistani senator has claimed the country fixed the 2009 Afghan Presidential Elections in the favour of the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Senator Mushahid Hussain made the revelation during an interview with a local newspaper. Pointing towards Pakistan’s role in shaping the polling results, Senator Hussain explicitly told The Express that “the election, we know how to rig, and they were duly rigged in favour of Karzai.” The Senator further added that he had told American officials that Karzai was smarter than any of them and had the capacity to outsmart and still survive. Click here to read more ( external link).

