Tolo News: The embassy said the decision has been made in reaction to provincial governor Hayatullah Hayat's intervention in activities of the consulate. "The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul deeply regrets undue intervention of Governor Hayatullah Hayat in the functioning of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Jalalabad is complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963."