Pakistan Can Be Sixth Major Threat To U.S. Interests: Dunford

Tolo News: Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States in response to a question on the complexity of US-Pakistan relations said if any other major threat is added to the list of five major threats to the U.S. interests, that can be Pakistan. Dunford who discussed major threats against U.S. Brookings Institute on Thursday, said Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and extremism are five big threats against the Washington interests. Meanwhile, in an interview with TOLOnews, the European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan, Franz-Michael Mellbin, said Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorists is not enough and the world is not happy with it. Click here to read more (external link).

