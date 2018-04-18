Pakistan ‘Agrees’ To Remove Check Posts On Afghan Soil

Tolo News: Afghan and Pakistani military official held talks for the second time in just a few days to discuss “incursions by Pakistan” against Afghanistan along the Durand Line. Clashes erupted between Afghan border forces and Pakistani military in Khost and neighboring Paktia provinces earlier this week. At Wednesday’s meeting, which was held in Dand-e-Patan district in Paktia, Afghan officials said Pakistani authorities admitted that they have built “structures” on Afghanistan’s soil. Click here to read more (external link).