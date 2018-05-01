formats

Pak-Afghan situations could trigger third world war, claims Pak politician

· 7 Comments

afg_and_pak

Khaama Press: Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain made the claims as he was speaking during a press conference on Monday. He went on to claim that “Superpowers including Russia, China and USA are fighting in Afghanistan but Pakhtuns on both sides are becoming victims of their war.” Click here to read more (external link).

7 thoughts on “Pak-Afghan situations could trigger third world war, claims Pak politician

  1. Dear brothers
    and
    sisters,
    look!
    .
    The English enslaved stooges are finally coming to their senses- but; still they can’t express themselves properly: due to their enslaved mentally and STATUS.
    .
    That is why the the lunatic
    ENGLISHNESS
    laughing it all off hystics as always.

    Reply

  6. This goofy Pakistani politician
    has lost it all- just like all those other maniacs in Pakistan who claim to
    help bring freedom and honor to the deprived and enslaved
    people of Pakistan.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *