Muttaqi Downplays Pakistan PM Khan’s Remarks

Tolo News: Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at a press conference in Kabul on Monday that he believes remarks made by the Pakistani prime minister at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad were not an insult to Afghanistan. He also said Khan’s remarks were critical of the former governments, which may have therefore caused former government officials to feel compelled to show a reaction. On Sunday, Khan, at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Afghanistan, said Daesh threatens Pakistan from Afghanistan and so stability in Afghanistan is necessary. “We have had attacks from (the) Afghan border, from ISIL, into Pakistan,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).