Ministry: Afghan Exports to Pakistan Have Decreased

Tolo News: Officials of the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that exports to Pakistan have decreased by $66 million compared to last year. The State Bank of Pakistan also reported that in July, Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increased by 32%, but imports from Afghanistan to Pakistan decreased by 76%. “Exports have decreased, the reason is that a good product that we used to export was coal. The Islamic Emirate has raised the tariff on coal for a certain time, which caused the export to decrease,” said Shamsul Haq Shams, an economist. Click here to read more (external link).