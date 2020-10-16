formats

It’s not just India, Pakistan also covets the Afghanistan borderlands

IANS: While the India-Pakistan border remains hot, and in news, due to infiltration of terrorists and artillery shelling by the Pakistani Army, the situation is equally bad on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border where the Pakistani Army has been building a fence against the wishes of the Afghan government. Click here to read more (external link).

 

