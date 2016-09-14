India Pledges $1 Billion In Aid To Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
September 14, 2016
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged $1 billion in economic aid to Afghanistan after holding talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in New Delhi.
A joint statement by the two leaders said the aid would be used for building capacity in education, health, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure in Afghanistan.
The two leaders also denounced the sponsorship of terrorism in the region, a thinly veiled dig at Pakistan.
Kabul and New Delhi accuse Islamabad of supporting militants that have carried out attacks in India and Afghanistan.
“The two leaders discussed the regional situation and expressed grave concern at continued use of terrorism and violence in the region for achieving political objectives,” said the joint statement.
Ghani, who arrived in New Delhi on September 14 on a two-day visit, is also expected to ask New Delhi for increased defense supplies, including lethal weapons from India, which for the first time gave four Mi-25 attack helicopters to Kabul last year.
Ghani, on his second visit to India since taking office in 2014, will also hold talks with the Indian business community and deliver an address at a prominent think tank in New Delhi.
Based on reporting by Hindustan Times and Indian Express
Copyright (c) 2016. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.
India is only interested in a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan. We are not doing help for any returns from you. India might be some what poor country but our poorness will not go if we donate some billions of dollars to you. A stable and prosperous Afghanistan is helpful to all the neighboring countries…It is our moral responsibility to help our Afghan brothers because the need is there…Even if our help is useful for thousands, it gives us moral satisfaction of humanitarian help…I wish our help goes to millions and not thousands because we know we have the capacity to help and support Afghanistan for a longer time until it stands on its own….Pakistan is just an irritant which we are not bothered about….We know how to show them their place…