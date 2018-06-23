India Hopes To Have Chabahar Port Operational By 2019

Tolo News: India is working to make sure Chabahar Port in Iran is operational by 2019, the Indian government said in a statement on Friday. This comes despite a threat of renewed US sanctions against Tehran. The Indian-backed Chabahar port complex in Iran is being developed as part of a new transportation corridor for land-locked Afghanistan that could potentially open the way for millions of dollars in trade and cut its dependence on Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).