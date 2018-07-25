Helmand Peace March Activists send Bloodstained Letter to UN

Khaama Press: The activists of Helmand Peace March handed over a bloodstained letter to the office of the United Nations in protest to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. The members of Helmand Peace March are saying that the letter is stained with the blood of the leader of the Peace March Iqbal Khyber and the main motive of the protest is to attract the attention of the international community to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan having links with the interference of Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).