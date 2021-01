Tolo News: The Ministry of Interior Affairs says the government plans to take control of a network of over 5,000 madrassas as part of a drive to mainstream religious schools by putting them under the control of the state. “It will be a good move if they operate under the control of the government. This helps to prevent registration of any Pakistani or a foreign national to deceive our people in madrassas,” said Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of Kabul. Click here to read more (external link).