Ariana: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says last week’s shooting in Kandahar which killed the provincial police chief Gen. Raziq was planned in Pakistan, asking the country to hand over the plotters of the attack to Kabul. As a move to honor the general, Ghani named a police academy in the province to General Raziq and stressed that some roads in Kandahar, Kabul and some provinces will also be marked to his name. Click here to read more (external link).