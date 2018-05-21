formats

Gailani’s Case Still In Limbo Despite Long Wait

Ariana: Nearly two months have passed since the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) summoned the head of the National Solidarity Movement of Afghanistan, Sayed Ishaq Gailani, over his controversial remarks but his case is still in limbo. During a speech in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Gailani claimed that the Afghan government has paved the way for India to use Afghan soil against Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).

    The Afghan dysfunctional puppet government is a joke in its whole; and so are those weird characters who fill those trophy positions in it.
    The “Anglo/US WAR CRIMINALS” (invaders)
    are the “jokers” and “rascals”- none of them have their genuine
    hearts and minds
    in
    Afghanistan.
    YES; “Mr Sayid Isahq Gailani” IS %100 RIGHT, IF HE MADE
    SUCH A REMARK:
    BROTHERS AND SISTERS

    Afghanistan has been
    put up for
    sale by CRAZY
    ROTTEN
    invaders- that is
    the *truth !

  5. *PAKISTAN AND AFGHANISTAN
    HAVE BEEN TURNED INTO
    THE DENS
    OF
    INTERNATIONAL SPIES; PROFITEERS, HUMAN TRAFFICKERS; MERCENARIES, FAKE JOURNALISTS; BODY GAURDS AND ALL SORTS OF OTHER
    LOCALLY-STATIONED CRIMINAL CAMP-CAMP-FOLLOWERS FROM
    ALL OVER
    THE GLOBE.

