Darul Ifta Issues Fatwa Against War in Pakistan: Mujahid

Tolo News: The Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] Spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada has not issued any decree about war in Pakistan but the Darul Ifta office of the Islamic Emirate issued a Fatwa against war in Pakistan. He said that based on the Fatwa, war in other countries should be based on orders of the leader of the Islamic Emirate. “This is clear. This is the Sharia order, which has been given by the Darul Ifta of the Islamic Emirate not by Amirul Momineen (Islamic Emirate leader). The Darul Ifta has stated the Mujahideen (Islamic Emirate’s troops) going out of the country for war is not Jihad and that in such situations the order of the Amir or permission of the Amir of the Muslims is compulsory,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).